 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. PuRx7
PuRx7 Cover Photo

PuRx7

The Highest Quality CBD in the Health and Nutrition Market

About PuRx7

PuRx7 - The Highest Quality CBD In the Health and Nutrition Market (Visit www.PuRx7.com to learn more) The PuRx7 SOLUTION The ONLY truly water-soluble CBD in the market! That means an 85% absorption rate into the body rather than the normal 6% absorption. That means you get more nutrients from a bottle of PuRx7 than from any other brand, and that makes PuRx7 the best VALUE in the market as well! Over the last 8 years, we’ve perfected the ability to take oil-based vitamins and make them usable to the body by utilizing our proprietary technology called Purzorb™. No one else in the market is able to do what we do. That’s one of the biggest reason the quality of our CBD stands out far above the rest. 85% ABSORPTION IN GI TRACT In laboratory studies, Purzorb™ formulated Hemp CBD Oil has demonstrated significantly more bioavailability than unformulated hemp. This means that PuRx7 Hemp CBD Oil can get the same effect, quicker than that of a much lower dose of traditional CBD oil based products. ONSET OF ACTION The reported Onset of Action of orally ingested Purzorb™ CBD oil can occur within 15-30 minutes compared to traditional CBD oil which occurs between 60-90 minutes

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Available in

United States