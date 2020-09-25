About this strain
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
707 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
