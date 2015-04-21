Raw Garden™
Bisti Badlands Live Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Bisti Badlands Sauce
Old Man's Purp x OGKB x Wet Dream (From Cult Classics Seeds)
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Wet Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!