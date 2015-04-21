Loading…
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

Bisti Badlands Live Sauce 1g

Bisti Badlands Sauce
Old Man's Purp x OGKB x Wet Dream (From Cult Classics Seeds)
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Wet Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
