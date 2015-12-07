Raw Garden™
Chem Haze Live Resin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Chem Dawg x Haze
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
Haze effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
