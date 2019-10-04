Rebel Roots Farms
Golden Ticket Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.
Golden Ticket effects
109 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
