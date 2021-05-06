Regulator
Regulator Cartridge - ZKittlez 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
