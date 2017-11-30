Loading…
Jet Fuel OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Rock Island by GTI
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

Jet Fuel effects

444 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
