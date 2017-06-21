About this strain
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
Wookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Rocking Star Farm
Rocking Star Farm is an independent organic medical cannabis farm located in Inola, Oklahoma. At any time, we are growing and harvesting more than 10 strains of premium organic cannabis, some exclusive to Rocking Star Farm. Our products are lab-tested to ensure premium quality and to help understand the unique medicinal properties of every harvest.