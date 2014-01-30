Rogue Apothecary
This indica-dominant strain has familial roots in California and like totally emulates that laid-back, easy-going vibe. Usually reserved for night time use, Bubba rates supremely high on the calming scale and exerts potent tranquilizing effects on the mind, easing users into sweet dreams at the end of the day.
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
