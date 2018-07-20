Loading…
roll model

CBD Mango Haze - 3 Pack (1.5g)

SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

A sativa dominant hybrid (60% Sativa:40% Indica) known for its distinct mango aroma and buzzing cerebral high.

Mango Haze effects

227 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
