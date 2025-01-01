We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Rosie's Confections
Break The Mold
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Vaping
Smoking
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
6 products
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Reds | Wonka's Vineyard | 5 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Reds | Durban Poison Slims | 6 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Slims | Hazy Girl | 6 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Reds | Badazz OG Cheese | 5 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Reds | Banana Jealousy | 5 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Rosie's Reds | Raspberry Cough | 5 pack | 3g
by Rosie's Confections
THC -
CBD -
Home
Brands
Rosie's Confections
Catalog
Cannabis