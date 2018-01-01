About this product
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.