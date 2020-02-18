About this product
RSO+GO™ Blue Dabbers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full dabbing experience.
RSO+GO dabbers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes and can be dabbed directly from the glass tanker.
Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
346 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
