RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Cheese 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Cheese, a legendary hybrid, is renowned for its pungent cheddar-like taste and aroma - a perfect strain for skunk lovers.
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!