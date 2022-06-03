Fluffhead, also known as “Fluff Head,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Phishhead Kush with Headband. The effects of Fluffhead are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a nice and mellow high. Smoking Fluffhead will make you feel happy, relaxed, and hungry. In large doses, Fluffhead may make you feel sedated. Fluffhead’s dominant terpene is limonene. The flavor profile of this strain is earthy and pungent with strong diesel undertones. According to growers, Fluffhead produces a large yield with buds that look fluffy. Fluffhead was originally bred by The Bank Genetics.