RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Brownie Scout 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Brownie Scout [orig: A Green Thumb original] is an indica dominant strain, offering a spicy-sweet profile and the feeling of blissful relaxation.
Brownie Scout effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
