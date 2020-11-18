Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Brownie Scout 300mg

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Brownie Scout [orig: A Green Thumb original] is an indica dominant strain, offering a spicy-sweet profile and the feeling of blissful relaxation.

Brownie Scout effects

48 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!