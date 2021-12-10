About this product
Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain with an unknown lineage. This strain produces relaxing effects that are mentally and physically soothing. Consumers say OG Story makes them feel hungry and happy with light sensations of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and eating disorders. OG Story features a flavor profile that is sour, skunky, and earthy. The aroma is sour and citrus-forward. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with dark green foliage and red pistils. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Story, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
