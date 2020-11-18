Brownie Scout is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.