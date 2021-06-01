About this product
Strain description: Stardust OG [orig: Chem Dog x Key Lime Pie x Northern Lights] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, delivering pungent, earthy, and peppery aromas and flavors.
Star Dust OG is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem Dog, Key Lime Pie, and Northern Lights. Star Dust OG is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Star Dust OG effects include tingly, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Star Dust OG when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Eigth Brother, Star Dust OG features flavors like berry, chemical, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Star Dust OG typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star Dust OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
