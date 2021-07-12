RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Hybrid Vape Cartridge Jet Fuel OG 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: Jet Fuel OG [orig: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel] is an uplifting yet relaxing hybrid, with gassy pine flavors against a delicious sour lemon backdrop.
Jet Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
439 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
