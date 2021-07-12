About this product

RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.



Strain description: Jet Fuel OG [orig: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel] is an uplifting yet relaxing hybrid, with gassy pine flavors against a delicious sour lemon backdrop.