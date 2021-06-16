RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Durban 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Durban is an elevating sativa dominant strain that’s one of nature’s gems, with earthy and spicy flavors to energize and invigorate you.
