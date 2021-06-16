Loading…
RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Durban 500mg

HybridTHC 18%CBD

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Durban is an elevating sativa dominant strain that’s one of nature’s gems, with earthy and spicy flavors to energize and invigorate you.
