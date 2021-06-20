RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Phone Home 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Phone Home [orig: Triangle Kush x Wookie 15] is an elevated sativa dominant strain with an extra-terrestrial range of citrus, earthy skunk and lavender flavors.
