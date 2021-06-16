RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Durban 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Durban is an elevating sativa dominant strain that’s one of nature’s gems, with earthy and spicy flavors to energize and invigorate you.
