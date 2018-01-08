Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Sour Diesel 500mg

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Sour Diesel is an invigorating and uplifting sativa dominant strain with an unmistakable pungent-diesel aroma.

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
