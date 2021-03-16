RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Raspberry Parfait 300mg
Strain description: Raspberry Parfait [orig: Trufula Tree x Shishka Berry] is a mind-expanding sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet raspberry and vanilla flavors.
Raspberry Parfait is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffula-tree and Shishkaberry. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Raspberry Parfait is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Parfait effects make them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Parfait when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Raspberry Parfait features an aroma and flavor profile of plum, berries, and violet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Parfait, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
