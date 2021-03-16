RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Raspberry Parfait 500mg
Strain description: Raspberry Parfait [orig: Trufula Tree x Shishka Berry] is a mind-expanding sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet raspberry and vanilla flavors.
Raspberry Parfait is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Parfait - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
