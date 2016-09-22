About this product
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Fuel; OG
Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Star Killer produces medium to high yields and can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with an average flowering time of 65 days.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
