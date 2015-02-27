About this product
Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
