Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing.
Ninja Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
