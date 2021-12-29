About this product
Lemonder is a 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid with it's heritage consisting of Lavender x OG Kush x Super Lemon Haze. It's appearance is smaller cone-shaped buds with a light green shade and tints of orange hairs that cling to the small, compact frosted nuggets. The smell? One word. Unbelievable! A little sweet and earthy with notes of lavender, vanilla and lemon will have you asking if you should wear it as perfume instead of smoking it. The taste is the most outrageous lemon flavor you will ever encounter! It starts with a bold blast of lemon drop flavor with a lavender finish. Simply delicious and truly a crowd pleaser. Hold on for the effects as she’s stronger than she looks. Waves of euphoria and perma-smile are the best way to describe it. Lemonder has a very creative and social effect on many of those who partake in this delectable bud.
About this strain
Lemonder is a body-heavy hybrid with an outstanding aroma. This strain is a cross of Lavender, Super Lemon Haze, and OG Kush, and offers alert mental clarity and relaxing physical effects. The buds glitter with trichomes and are tangled in orange/bronze hairs. Its aroma smells like lemon peel, pine needles, and a sprinkling of earthy spice. Enjoy Lemonder throughout the day as its effects are manageable and won’t pull too firmly toward stimulation or relaxation. Expect smile-inducing euphoria and a calming, carefree body buzz.
Lemonder effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
Seattle's Private Reserve is Washington's leader in producing small batch, cold cured, hand trimmed, craft cannabis products for the recreational market. SPR's flower is all single sourced, in-house. Our company was founded in November 2014 by a diverse group of individuals led by Jackson, with a wide range of skills and personalities who’s common bond is a deep passion for the cultivation of Craft Cannabis.
Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. All of our cannabis is single sourced in-house, this way we can control every aspect of it's growth and assure it's . Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides.
All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable concentrates out there.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.
