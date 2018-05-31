About this product

Auto AK-47 Seeds



Autoflowering AK-47 is well known for it’s long lasting cerebral effects this sativa dominant hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements.



Coming from parenting genetics of South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand and the Ruderalis variety this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects. Now crossed with Lowryder #2 to keep the plant stout growing to about a metre tall at maturity.



Characteristics of Auto AK-47 Seeds

These Auto AK-47 have a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, Auto AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.