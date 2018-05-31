Seed Bank
Auto AK-47 Seeds
Autoflowering AK-47 is well known for it’s long lasting cerebral effects this sativa dominant hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements.
Coming from parenting genetics of South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand and the Ruderalis variety this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects. Now crossed with Lowryder #2 to keep the plant stout growing to about a metre tall at maturity.
Characteristics of Auto AK-47 Seeds
These Auto AK-47 have a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, Auto AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
