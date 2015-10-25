Loading…
Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

Auto Lemon Skunk strain by Canuk Seeds is a two way inbred cross of a Lemon Skunk mother from Greenhouse Seeds and a Lowryder #2.

The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused.

Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola.

Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)
Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa
Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain
Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed
THC Content: 22% +
Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.

Lemon Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
