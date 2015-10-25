About this product

Auto Lemon Skunk strain by Canuk Seeds is a two way inbred cross of a Lemon Skunk mother from Greenhouse Seeds and a Lowryder #2.



The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused.



Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola.



Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors

Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)

Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa

Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain

Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed

THC Content: 22% +

Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.