The high described as relaxing and is not generally known for being energetic or mentally stimulating. Users might experience psychoactive effects and couch lock is to be expected. Listening to music is highly enjoyable when smoking Big Bud. Not known as a social strain, Big Bud helps with insomnia in a big way and you might even find yourself sleeping longer than expected. It is also helpful in relieving chronic pain and arthritis.
Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
222 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
