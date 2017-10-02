About this product

Blue Headband grows easily from seed and produces above-average yields for a plant of such outstanding quality. Indoor yields can generate 11-15oz/m2 of high end syrupy and shiny buds while outdoors Blue Headband can do even better providing a whopping 35-40oz per plant. The plant exhibits tight inter-nodal stacking providing lots of crystal covered buds all over the branches with little wasted space. Blue Headband grows best in warm and dry Mediterranean climates and is relatively easy to cultivate. She is very resistant to molds and powdery mildew and finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors expect to be ready for harvest from the end of September to early October. When fresh, the buds express a grassy and spicy smell that gradually gives way to a more sweet diesel berry aroma with some piney and lemon zest flavors as well.