MK Ultra is renowned for its ‘hypnotic’ effects and is best used when strong medication is necessary. Its hypnotic cerebral effects hit almost instantly. Smoking this strain causes your eyelids to become very heavy making MK Ultra perfect for patients suffering from insomnia. It induces a heavy couch lock, which makes it suitable to combat stress as well. Users often demonstrate signs of giddiness and carry an ever-present smile on their faces.
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
574 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
