About this product

MK Ultra is renowned for its ‘hypnotic’ effects and is best used when strong medication is necessary. Its hypnotic cerebral effects hit almost instantly. Smoking this strain causes your eyelids to become very heavy making MK Ultra perfect for patients suffering from insomnia. It induces a heavy couch lock, which makes it suitable to combat stress as well. Users often demonstrate signs of giddiness and carry an ever-present smile on their faces.