Seed Bank
Sour Diesel Seeds
The Sour Diesel strain is an legendary strain from California that is perfect for indoor growing, and works well outdoors in warmer climates.
Sour Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain that takes 10-weeks or more to flower. These extremely potent plants will grow to a height of up to 5 feet, with some stretching during early the flowering period.
Characteristics of Sour Diesel Strain
Sour Diesel strain is a very pungent, aromatic strain, and when grown in optimal conditions, the Sour Diesel Seeds will deliver impressive yields.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
