Sour Diesel Seeds

The Sour Diesel strain is an legendary strain from California that is perfect for indoor growing, and works well outdoors in warmer climates.



Sour Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain that takes 10-weeks or more to flower. These extremely potent plants will grow to a height of up to 5 feet, with some stretching during early the flowering period.



Characteristics of Sour Diesel Strain

Sour Diesel strain is a very pungent, aromatic strain, and when grown in optimal conditions, the Sour Diesel Seeds will deliver impressive yields.