King Tut, also known as "Tutankhamon," and "Pharaoh," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of AK-47. King Tut produces uplifting effects, making it an ideal choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain features flavors that are sour, skunky and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose King Tut to help relieve symptoms associated with pain. Growers say this strain is sensitive to high humidity and fungus, but makes for an excellent mother plant.
Is King Tut an indica or sativa?
King Tut is a sativa strain.
How does King Tut make you feel?
King Tut makes you feel happy, uplifted, and energetic.
How does King Tut taste?
King Tut tastes skunky with sweet and earthy undertones.
What terpenes are in King Tut?
King Tut features myrcene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to King Tut?
Strains similar to King Tut include Monkey Mints, Tangerine Dream, and SFV OG Kush.
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
