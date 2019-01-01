Sequoia Analytical Labs

1. What are you testing? Know what type of testing you would like on your cannabis products. Not sure? Refer to our Services page for more info on services we offer. Different Counties, Cities and Dispensaries have different testing requirements so please research before you submit! 2. Use the chart below to find out how much sample you will need to submit to the lab for testing. For flowers we recommend submitting smaller buds from different parts of your crop to get a better representative potency result. They should be dried and cured to your point of satisfaction. Sequoia Price Guide (2015).pages PLEASE NOTE The sample size needed for Microbiological Testing is 1 gram for General Micro and 2 Grams for Advanced Micro regardless of sample type The sample size needed for Pesticide Analysis is 1 gram of product regardless of sample type