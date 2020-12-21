Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Seven Leaves

Seven Leaves

Purple Jellato

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

The Purple Jellato is created by Dungeon Vault Genetics. It's got that strong Gelato #33 nose with the insane color of Purple Vapor. These dark beauties taste as good as they look. Often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms, insomnia, and chronic stress.

Purple Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!