Shango
White Nightmare
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
White Nightmare effects
Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
