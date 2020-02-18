Loading…
Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds

Mendo Breath Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene terpenes give Mendo breath it's flavors of lemon, pepper and herb. These terpenes are good for helping chronic pain, depression and insomnia.

Mendo Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
