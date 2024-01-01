We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Shelby County Community Services
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
5 products
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 11.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Peppermint Kush
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 14.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Baby J Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shangri-La Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 27.46%
CBD 0%
Flower
LA Cheese
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 17.975%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Shelby County Community Services
Catalog
Cannabis