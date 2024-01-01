Loading...

Shelby County Community Services

Product image for Chocolate Chip Cookie 100mg
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie 100mg
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for THC Caramels 90mg 5-pack
Candy
THC Caramels 90mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Chocolate Pennies 50mg 5-pack
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Pennies 50mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for High CBD Capsules 100mg 10-Pack
Capsules
High CBD Capsules 100mg 10-Pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 100%
Product image for 1:1 Chocolate Pennies 135mg 5-pack
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Pennies 135mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 55%
CBD 80%
Product image for 1:1 CBD Capsules 200mg 10-pack
Capsules
1:1 CBD Capsules 200mg 10-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for THC Caramels 100mg 6-pack
Candy
THC Caramels 100mg 6-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 96%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Caramels 200mg 4-pack
Chocolates
CBD Caramels 200mg 4-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 0%
CBD 204%
Product image for 1:1 Brownie Pops 100mg 4-pack
Brownies
1:1 Brownie Pops 100mg 4-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for 1:1 Caramels 100mg 4-pack
Candy
1:1 Caramels 100mg 4-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for Chocolate Pennies 100mg 4-pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Pennies 100mg 4-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Chocolate Pennies 100mg 5-pack
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Pennies 100mg 5-pack
by Shelby County Community Services
THC 50%
CBD 50%