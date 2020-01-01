 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shelf Life Distributing

About Shelf Life Distributing

Based out of Southern California, Shelf-Life Distributing is a group of cannabis connoisseurs that are passionate about every product. Our desire is to provide exceptional service and quality products along with the most up-to-date merchandise on the market. We set the standards for distribution. With decades of experience, our goal is to be your personal consultant to further grow your business. Beyond delivery, our staff is trained to optimize your shelves, increase sales, and leverage your business in the market.