About this product

Our Simply Crafted CBG moon rocks are made with premium White Fire CBG hemp flower, dipped in solventless CBD distillate, then rolled in terpene rich CBG kief for an extra potent finish. This makes our moon rocks have a much higher concentration of CBG than regular flower.



CBG, CBD and terpene rich

Solvent and pesticide free

Contains less than 0.3% THC



Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower



Net Wt. 3.5 grams