About this product
Our Simply Crafted CBG moon rocks are made with premium White Fire CBG hemp flower, dipped in solventless CBD distillate, then rolled in terpene rich CBG kief for an extra potent finish. This makes our moon rocks have a much higher concentration of CBG than regular flower.
CBG, CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower
Net Wt. 3.5 grams
Blue Moon Rocks effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
