These top shelf Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks are made with premium high CBD flower, dipped in 92% D8 distillate, kiefed, heated, and then redipped and rekiefed for an extra thick outer layer.
Delta-8, CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower
Net Wt. 3.5-4 grams
Blue Moon Rocks effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
