Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Delta-8 THC Vape Pen - Orange Vanilla

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free

🌱All Natural

🕑Timed Dosing System

Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.

This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.

Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
