Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Containing 0% THC, our vape pens provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD.
Lab Tested | Made in USA
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Containing 0% THC, our vape pens provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD.
Lab Tested | Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!